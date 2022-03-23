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Firefighter disabled by VAXX induced CARDIOMYOPATHY & Congestive Heart Failure
The Prisoner
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248 views • March 23, 2022
Heidi Hater
August 18
Please feel free to share this post!!! Wanted to share my husbands story.....this happened to him after getting the vaccine. It has been devastating. I'm including a picture of him so you can see it's obvious he was very healthy and in great shape. Had no health problems prior. My husband received it in March. He is 39. In April was diagnosed with CHF and cardiomyopathy. He has been a career firefighter 14 years now. He Has not been able to work since April. Prior to this was completely healthy. We both live a healthy lifestyle. He isn't allowed to do much exercise now be of his heart problems but prior to this was in the gym 5-6 days a week for weight training and cardio. Very fit. We couldn't believe it. Still having a hard time accepting it. He is now on diuretics, beta blockers and calcium channel blockers. He never took a daily medication at all before this happened other than vitamins and supplements. Doctors can not give us an answer as to what caused this and when we mention our thoughts regarding the vacc..... they act like we are nuts. #protectyourfamily

SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/2685
https://gramhir.com/media/1850078331480025420
https://gramhir.com/profile/heidimhater/293008388
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
https://m.facebook. com/story.php?story fbid=10208840223359143&id=1720752674&m_ent stream_source=timeline

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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