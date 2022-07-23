'The Greenwood Park Mall Shooting' = 330 (English Ordinal)

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False Flag Circus Goes To 'Greenwood Indiana' = 314 (Franc Baconis) & 47 (Primes)
➤ 'Greenwood Indiana'
= 314 (Franc Baconis)
= 470 (Primes)
= 53 (Septenary)
= 86 (Single Reduction)
➤ 'Mark Myers, Mayor of Greenwood' = 322 (English Ordinal)
➤ Greenwood Police Chief : 'James Ison'
= 33 (Full Reduction)
= 51 (Single Reduction)
= 330 (Primes)
= 190 (Reverse Francis Bacon)
= 51 (Jewish Reduction)
SURNAME: 'Ison'
= 51 (Reverse Ordinal)
= 77 (Reverse Francis Bacon)
= 113 (Franc Baconis)
The Town Hero's name is 'Elisjsha Dicken' and is an ➤ ANOGRAM for the following:
➤ His Jade Nickels
➤ Hijack Idleness
➤ Lens Is Hijacked
➤ Jacked Lies Shin
Judeo-Masonic = 47 (Chaldean)
'Greenwood Park shooting' = 808 (Primes)
'Indiana Mall Shooter' = 190 (English Ordinal)
Note: 19 Masonic Chaos Number
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