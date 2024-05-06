No Deal for Gun Control: North Carolina Rejects British Offer from General Clinton

No deal. That’s pretty much how North Carolina patriots responded to British Major General Henry Clinton’s proclamation condemning what he called their “wicked rebellion” along with his offer of amnesty for everyone, but two, in exchange for giving up their arms, and more.
Path to Liberty: May 6, 2024
