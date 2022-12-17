Glenn's 'Out of This World' Auction Win Would Make Even Elon Jealous Glenn TV Ep 241

Glenn Beck





Dec 16, 2022

Thanks to Heritage Auctions, Glenn had the chance to go behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at items going up for a high-stakes auction. The auction was mostly themed around the JFK era and the space race, but there’s something for everybody — "Game of Thrones" fans, space nerds, U.S. presidency buffs, Texas die-hards. He shows you the speech inside Teddy Roosevelt’s jacket pocket that SAVED his life … with the bullet hole that passed through! The typewriter of JFK’s secretary, a secret hotline phone likely used to dial Marilyn Monroe, JFK’s blood-stained limo seat, and the TV news camera that captured Lee Harvey Oswald’s death live. Plus, the satellite that helped spark the U.S.-Soviet Union space race. With each artifact, you’ll learn a new story. Which White House employee warned JFK not to go to Dallas? Which president refused to wear hats? And what does Nikola Tesla have to do with the U.S.-Soviet Union space race? It’s history like you’ve never seen it before.





Learn more about Glenn’s auctioneer, Joe Maddalena, and Heritage Auctions at https://www.ha.com





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93aFlYxeCAg