Arrested For a Picture - Teachers Queering Nature - NY Mets Casino

UK Man Hurts Anonymous Person’s Feelings, is Put Through ‘13 Weeks of Hell’





The empire on which the sun once never set, “this scepter’d isle” as Shakespeare dubbed it, “This other Eden, demi-paradise… This precious stone set in the silver sea… This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England,” continues its tragic death spiral into dystopian decay.





In the latest case in point: the UK Telegraph reports that IT consultant Jon Richelieu-Booth was arrested by police in Britain after he posted a picture online of himself posing with a shotgun – while vacationing in the United States.





Richelieu-Booth, 50, said he was shocked by the “Orwellian” decision by West Yorkshire Police to prosecute him over his social media post on August 13th, which included a picture of himself on LinkedIn holding a shotgun while on a private homestead with friends during a holiday in Florida. The picture was attached to a lengthy, innocuous post about his day and work activities. There was nothing in the post that could be considered threatening.





https://www.frontpagemag.com/uk-man-hurts-anonymous-persons-feelings-is-put-through-13-weeks-of-hell/









‘Queering outdoor education’: BC teachers encouraged to view nature as LGBT propaganda





British Columbia’s public school teacher’s union has proposed a solution to those who object to radical sex education curriculum: just make everything queer – including the outdoors.





Tristin Hopper of the National Post broke the story this week in his Canadian politics newsletter, “First Reading.” A BC Teachers’ Federation publication, Teacher Magazine, featured an article by Jody Polukoshko titled, “Queering outdoors education.” Polukoshko is “a Vancouver teacher and past president of the Vancouver Elementary and Adult Educator’s Society.”





Polukoshko, Hopper noted, “invites B.C.’s approximately 50,000 public school teachers to employ leaves, seeds, and even clouds towards ‘debunking the universality of heterosexuality in nature.’” According to Polukoshko, this should start in kindergarten. Her article highlights just how thoroughly the BC Teachers’ Federation has been captured by LGBT activists. Polukoshko writes:





https://thebridgehead.ca/2025/12/01/queering-outdoor-education-bc-teachers-encouraged-to-view-nature-as-lgbt-propaganda/









New York Casino Next To Citi Field Approved After Years Of Wrangling; Mets Owner Steve Cohen To Run It





An investment group led by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has secured a license from New York state officials to build one of three casinos slated to be the first within city limits.





The bid was approved by the New York Gaming Facility Location Board on Monday after years of wrangling. Two other casino projects in the Bronx also got the OK.





https://deadline.com/2025/12/new-york-casino-approved-mets-1236631988/