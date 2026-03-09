🛢 Putin on the Strait of Hormuz:

"Oil production that depends on the Strait risks coming to a complete halt within the next month. It has already started to decline."

Storage facilities are filling up with oil that can't be exported. Switching Middle Eastern oil supplies without Hormuz is "unrealistic" — it would take years and massive infrastructure investment.

"Consumers need the oil already today."

Added after: Adding: Trump is mad.

@realDonaldTrump

If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Mar 09, 2026,

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116202054617775180

Adding:

Adding, Putin and Trump had a phone conversation today:

Topics of the dialogue between Putin and Trump.

🔴The focus of the conversation was on the conflict around Iran and negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement.

🔴The conversation took place at the initiative of the American president.

🔴The leaders held a substantive and useful exchange of views on the situation in Iran.

🔴Putin expressed a number of considerations aimed at a speedy political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Iran.

🔴Putin gave positive assessments of the mediation efforts of the USA and Trump personally in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.









Adding: European Commissioner for Economics Valdis Dombrovskis, after a meeting of the heads of finance ministries of the eurozone countries, called on the EU to continue pressure on Russia, despite the rise in gas prices by 90% and oil prices by 40% in the EU

Also, adding: There are Trump videos too 🤮nauseating to upload. What he said on one....

"The world respects us right now more than they have ever respected us before" - Trump reporting from an alternate reality