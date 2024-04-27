Irish MEP Clare Daly scolds the EU over their complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza

Member of the European Parliament Clare Daly scolded the EU for its complicity in Israel's systematic killing of Palestinians in Gaza, as the war marked its 200th day on Tuesday. She said that the EU “flew the flag of the oppressor from day one” and increased weapons exports tenfold since the start of the war, all while cutting off funding for Unrwa despite any evidence of wrongdoing.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.