Irish MEP Clare Daly scolds the EU over their complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza

Member of the European Parliament Clare Daly scolded the EU for its complicity in Israel's systematic killing of Palestinians in Gaza, as the war marked its 200th day on Tuesday. She said that the EU “flew the flag of the oppressor from day one” and increased weapons exports tenfold since the start of the war, all while cutting off funding for Unrwa despite any evidence of wrongdoing.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





