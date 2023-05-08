28. The Source of Frustration

The source of frustration
Is the expectation
Built on the foundation
That all will be well.
And as if somewhere
There’s some fair share,
Just need to get there
From this “daily hell".
So in cogitations,
Desires, intentions,
As well in relations
Get rid of this veil.
