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COVID-19 Hoax Is Greatest Theatrical Event In History
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1056 views • August 09, 2021
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of Covid-19 being the greatest public hoax in history. Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-08-hhs-documents-admit-the-cdc-has-never-isolated-any-covid-19-virus-global-hoax.html
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