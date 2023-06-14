Quo Vadis

June 14, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Garabandal Visionary Conchita on the Warning, Miracle and Chastisement.

The recent messages from credible mystics are scary and the fact that they also warn that, amid the difficulties the world has already been experiencing, we have yet to experience “great trials” is even scarier.

The messages are not short of telling us that the trials are some kind of a last ditch move to convert as many as possible, because God wants us in Heaven.

Yes, we are being reminded that there is life after this earthly journey and this should give us strength as we wade through the most trying times.

In this light, I am sharing a message between Our Lord Jesus Christ and Garabandal visionary Conchita Gonzalez on July 20, 1963, wherein Our Lord affirmed the everlasting existence of each human.

A Priest asked her to relate the experience in writing.

Then the girl took a piece of paper and a pencil, and wrote these lines spontaneously with great ease.

I was making my thanksgiving and praying for things.

He answered me:

I asked Him to give me a Cross since I was living without suffering; except the suffering of not having a Cross.

And he answered:

Yes. I will give it to you.

And with much feeling, I went on praying.

And I said to Him:

Why is the miracle coming? To convert many people?

He answered:

To convert the whole world.

Will Russia be converted?

It also will be converted, and so everyone will love Our Hearts.

Will the chastisement come afterwards?

He did not answer me.

Why do you come to my poor heart, without my meriting it?

I certainly do not come for you; I come for all.

When the Miracle comes, will it be as if I were the only one who had seen the Virgin?

He answered me:

By your sacrifices, your patience, I will allow you to intercede for the accomplishment of the miracle.

And I said to him:

Wouldn’t it be better for me to be with all the others; or if not, that You don’t use any of us to intercede?

He told me:

No.

Will I go to heaven?

And He answered me:

You should love much and pray to Our Hearts.

When will You give me a Cross?

And He didn’t answer me:

What will I be?

He didn’t answer me.

He only told me that everywhere that I would be, I would have much to suffer.

I said to Him:

Am I going to die soon?

And He told me:

You have to stay on earth to help the world.

And I said to Him:

I am very small. I couldn’t help in anything.

And He told me:

With your prayers and sufferings, you will help the world.

When does one go to heaven?

When one dies?

He said to me:

One never dies.

(I thought that we didn’t go to heaven until we were resurrected).

I asked Him if Saint Peter was at the gate of Heaven to receive us.

He told me:

No.

While I was in this conversation, in this prayer with God, I felt myself out of the world.

Jesus also told me that “Now His Heart should be loved.”

Concerning priests, He told me that I must pray much:

“So that they would be holy and fulfill their duties;

so that they would make others better;

so that they would make Me known to those, who do not know Me,

and so that they would make Me loved by those who know Me and do not love Me.”

Signed: Conchita González

It also tells us that in the humblest of human existence, one can be of significant help to the entire world through sacrifices and prayers.

The Garabandal apparitions of the Blessed Mother were affirmed as supernatural by contemporary Saint Padre Pio.

In Garabandal, the Blessed Mother prophesied the Warning, the Great Miracle and, conditionally, the Chastisement.

Conchita has openly announced the specific time certain prophecies for the world will begin to unfold.

She says it will begin on a Thursday at 8:30 p m, at the pines near Garabandal.

She also made statements regarding the specific dates of the events.

Conchita said the miracles will begin:

1. At the time of a feast of a saint, martyr of the Eucharist."

2. "It will take place either during March, April, or May."

and,

3. "It will take place on or between the eighth and the sixteenth."

The specific prophecies that have been openly announced by Conchita make the Spanish apparitions a unique event in Catholic history that have now been a mystery for many decades.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3TrQxEMvvs