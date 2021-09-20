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Great, older Depopulation Agenda video.
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84 views • September 20, 2021
Another great Depopulation Agenda video. interesting because it's an older video and what it talks about is now obviously present.
Starting at 13:30 a question is asked regarding Global Warming but it's the response that says soo much concerning the Depopulation Agenda. In other words, the debate (involving compassionate professionals) on what must be done and how it will be done has already been decided.
This statement, along with the whole of the information on the Depopulation Agenda has led me to consider the Depopulation Agenda a "done deal" and we are now all best to be concerned on how to pass their vetting process as to who gets to live.
Starting at 13:30 a question is asked regarding Global Warming but it's the response that says soo much concerning the Depopulation Agenda. In other words, the debate (involving compassionate professionals) on what must be done and how it will be done has already been decided.
This statement, along with the whole of the information on the Depopulation Agenda has led me to consider the Depopulation Agenda a "done deal" and we are now all best to be concerned on how to pass their vetting process as to who gets to live.
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