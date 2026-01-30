BETTER LATE THAN NEVER?: THE U.S. NAVY APOLOGIZES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. Navy issued a rare and revealing apology tied to its COVID-era policies—quietly acknowledging the damage caused by mandates and disciplinary actions imposed on service members. Once unthinkable, the apology signals a deeper reckoning as institutions begin to confront the real-world consequences of pandemic decision-making.