New US Attacks on Iran. We will negotiate with bombs. B2T Show, Jun 10, 2026

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New US Attacks on Iran after Iran becomes defiant and delays signing any deal. "If we have to negotiate with bombs, we will negotiate with bombs," says Pete Hegseth.

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Rick’s Alone Time with God:

* This is all about letting me yoke you: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may23-26

* Armor up and be ready to fulfill your purpose in me: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may30-26





New Episodes:

* 💥 Powerful New Episodes Just Dropped — Prophecy, Truth & Liberty | June 6, 2026: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-Jun6-26

🇺🇸 Stand Firm — New Faith & Freedom Videos + Podcasts Are Up | June 5, 2026: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-jun5-26





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