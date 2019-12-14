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The “Globally” famous Flat Earth Man.
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56 views • December 14, 2019
Flat Earth Man is brilliant! He makes entertaining, easy to understand, and sometimes blatantly obvious points on how Ridiculous It is to actually believe that we live on a spinning ball shooting through space. If this is your first time seeing Flat Earth Man, PLEASE take some time and visit his channel and website.
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