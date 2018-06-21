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6/21/18 TRUMP: “I Have Never Been Deep State!” & “I LOVE YOU ALL”, Brexit Rally #RICO
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11 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/21/18 President Trump and the Freedom team is road blocking the Deep State at every turn. On each pathway to power, America is being diverted from the one-way road to hell previously planned and executed by the globalist s_tanic deep state demons.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
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CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
To register for the online 5G Community Activism Conference:
https://www.livinglessonslibrary.com/enroll/5gcalltoaction/
For Information on the Brexit/Free-Tommy-Robinson Rally on 6/23 and to SIGN THE PETITION:
https://www.change.org/p/13281818/u/22910167?utm_medium=email&;utm_source=petition_update&utm_campaign=360630&sfmc_tk=KZj0jsNKwRb28U9KDte2C1tHiGPexrgfeX4ZBA3j06E9IbHkqQ0QXBjYxdo24Qqf&j=360630&sfmc_sub=365945166&l=32_HTML&u=64243030&mid=7259882&jb=4
To view the incredible testimonies on SRA, child trafficking and pedophilia-rings presented in the International Tribunal For Natural Justice plenary:
https://commission.itnj.org/
Thanks to every single one of you who is working for freedom and holding love for humanity in your hearts. We are winning! Which means, all of humanity is winning. The cure for evil is love. The cure for the Deep State insanity is Freedom for all. We are witnessing the death throws of the Cabals and the blossoming of humanity’s Great Awakening. Thank you freedom lovers, for everything you do, great or small, each act, each thought, each gesture, each time you push forward to do the right thing, it has a huge momentum right now. We ARE approaching critical mass. Whatever it is, do it! Now is the time!
Thanks so much for all of your amazing support! WE ARE FREE!
6/21/18 President Trump and the Freedom team is road blocking the Deep State at every turn. On each pathway to power, America is being diverted from the one-way road to hell previously planned and executed by the globalist s_tanic deep state demons.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
To register for the online 5G Community Activism Conference:
https://www.livinglessonslibrary.com/enroll/5gcalltoaction/
For Information on the Brexit/Free-Tommy-Robinson Rally on 6/23 and to SIGN THE PETITION:
https://www.change.org/p/13281818/u/22910167?utm_medium=email&;utm_source=petition_update&utm_campaign=360630&sfmc_tk=KZj0jsNKwRb28U9KDte2C1tHiGPexrgfeX4ZBA3j06E9IbHkqQ0QXBjYxdo24Qqf&j=360630&sfmc_sub=365945166&l=32_HTML&u=64243030&mid=7259882&jb=4
To view the incredible testimonies on SRA, child trafficking and pedophilia-rings presented in the International Tribunal For Natural Justice plenary:
https://commission.itnj.org/
Thanks to every single one of you who is working for freedom and holding love for humanity in your hearts. We are winning! Which means, all of humanity is winning. The cure for evil is love. The cure for the Deep State insanity is Freedom for all. We are witnessing the death throws of the Cabals and the blossoming of humanity’s Great Awakening. Thank you freedom lovers, for everything you do, great or small, each act, each thought, each gesture, each time you push forward to do the right thing, it has a huge momentum right now. We ARE approaching critical mass. Whatever it is, do it! Now is the time!
Thanks so much for all of your amazing support! WE ARE FREE!
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