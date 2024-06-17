⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line. Manpower and hardware of 42nd mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, 71st infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 105th and 125th of territorial defence brigades have been hit close to Volchansk, Deep, Sinelnikovo, and Liptsa (Kharkov region). In addition, one counter-attack by the 36th Marines Brigade's assault detachment has been repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 300 Ukrainian troops, four pickup trucks, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one BM-21 Grad MLRS fighting vehicle.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and defeated 14th, 43rd, 44th, 116th mechanised, and 3rd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Shiykovka, Sinkovka, Peski-Radkovskiye, Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov region), and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 405 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation on the front line, as well as defeating manpower and hardware of 93rd mechanised, 79th air assault, 46th aeromobile brigades of the AFU near Katerinovka, Aleksandro-Schultino, and Gornjak (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 535 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, three pickup trucks, two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and 122-mm D-30 guns. In addition, three AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and defeated 47th mechanised, 68th jaeger, 144th infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 109th territorial defence brigades near Vozdvizhenka, Kamyshovka, Novaya Poltavka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks of 23rd, 47th mechanised, and 68th jaeger brigades of the AFU have been repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 335 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

During counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm

Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B 2A65 howitzer, two 122-mm of D-30 howitzers, one 100-mm Rapira gun, one BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle have been hit.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more advantages lines, defeating manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 102nd and 128nd territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR) and Varvarovka (Zaporozhye region). Two attacks by assault detachments of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade and the 31st Brigade of the Natl Guard have been repelled.



The AFU losses were up to 150 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two 155-mm Polish-made Krab artillery systems, and two 155-mm British-made FH-70 howitzers. Two AFU field ammunition depots have been destroyed.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged units of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zherebyanki and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses were up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 110 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 529 air defence missile systems, 16,359 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,343 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,569 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,634 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.