BREAKING: CHARLIE KIRK SHOT DEAD! - Beware Of Manufactured Crisis To Come!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#
TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk has been shot dead in Utah while speaking on campus at Utah Valley University.
There is a clear shift towards a manufactured civil war occurring right now.
We will continue to follow this story closely!
PayPal: [email protected]
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:
https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
For subscriber only content!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2025