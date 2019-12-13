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Nullification Movement News: 2nd Amendment, Asset Forfeiture, Surveillance, Defend the Guard
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24 views • December 13, 2019
The 2020 "Nullification Season" is getting underway. In this episode, Michael Boldin gives the latest reports of efforts in the states to protect the 2nd, take on the NSA and mass surveillance, end asset forfeiture, resist unconstitutional wars.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 13, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 13, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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