Die schweigende Mehrheit (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Die schweigende Mehrheit nimmt augenscheinlich alles hin.Das war immer so, aber wie lange soll das so weitergehen?
Es wird nicht immer so weitergehen können und was dann?
Jeder muss seine Stimme erheben!
Es geschieht überall nur noch Unrecht!
Sprecht die Wahrheit und sagt es anderen weiter, jeder hat andere Möglichkeiten..
Schweigen ist keine Option und die Freiheit ist NICHT verhandelbar!
Musik:
Nickelback - Silent Majority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRyzNZlhkoM
