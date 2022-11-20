Create New Account
Die schweigende Mehrheit (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 9 days ago |

Die schweigende Mehrheit nimmt augenscheinlich alles hin.Das war immer so, aber wie lange soll das so weitergehen?

Es wird nicht immer so weitergehen können und was dann?


Jeder muss seine Stimme erheben!

Es geschieht überall nur noch Unrecht!

Sprecht die Wahrheit und sagt es anderen weiter, jeder hat andere Möglichkeiten..


Schweigen ist keine Option und die Freiheit ist NICHT verhandelbar!


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Nickelback - Silent Majority

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRyzNZlhkoM

