Wizard Health - The Benefits of Activated Charcoal

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Activated Charcoal is created by burning various materials at high heat and sometimes adding zinc and/or calcium. This process creates a highly porous negatively charged form of carbon which binds to numerous toxins and carries them out of the body.
Activated Carbon is used in hospitals in cases of food or pharmaceutical poisoning. It's also great for dealing with gas. I like to use it for brushing my teeth to avoid the toxic chemicals found in most toothpastes.
I recommend getting a form of Activated Charcoal made from Coconut Hulls that's produced by a responsible company. Here's the kind I currently use:
https://cahlen.org/ActivatedCharcoal
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice