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Congress do the right thing 002
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120 views • September 14, 2021
Congress do the right thing. Get rid of Pelosi as speaker of the house and elect Donald Trump speaker. Impeach and remove Biden and Harris. Trump as speakers steps into the presidency. Elect Newt Gingrich speaker of the house. Share and comment please.
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