Nashville Police Body Cam Footage Released of Transgender Shooter 🏳‍🌈🦄 [ZERO DARK TRANNY]

Police release six minutes of hellish bodycam footage
• The footage show cops trying to find Hale after rushing to the Covenant School
• She was on the second floor, and engaged in a gunfight in a desperate bid to die
• Hale was immediately struck down, but had already murdered six people
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11911549/Cops-release-six-minutes-bodycam-footage-Nashville-school-shooting.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.