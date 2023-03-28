Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Nashville Police Body Cam Footage Released of Transgender Shooter 🏳‍🌈🦄 [ZERO DARK TRANNY]
112 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday |

Police release six minutes of hellish bodycam footage

• The footage show cops trying to find Hale after rushing to the Covenant School
• She was on the second floor, and engaged in a gunfight in a desperate bid to die
• Hale was immediately struck down, but had already murdered six people

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11911549/Cops-release-six-minutes-bodycam-footage-Nashville-school-shooting.html

Keywords
murdertransgendernashvillepsyoptransapocalypseaudrey hale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket