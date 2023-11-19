The Olive Harvest Season has Started in Palestine - Palestinian man Presses Pure Olive Oil the same way his Ancestors did it Thousands of Years Ago

The olive harvest season has started in Palestine, in the footage a Palestinian man presses pure olive oil in the same way and with the same tools his ancestors did it thousands of years ago. Today Palestinian people are forced to take up arms, when they could be simply pressing olive oil and living in peace in their homeland.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.