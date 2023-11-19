Create New Account
The Olive Harvest Season has Started in Palestine - Palestinian man Presses Pure Olive Oil the same way his Ancestors did it Thousands of Years Ago
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The olive harvest season has started in Palestine, in the footage a Palestinian man presses pure olive oil in the same way and with the same tools his ancestors did it thousands of years ago. Today Palestinian people are forced to take up arms, when they could be simply pressing olive oil and living in peace in their homeland.

