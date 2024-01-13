https://honkfm.com/2345/falz-flagagain-count-me-out
Lyrics:
So if you're worried
You know that's fear getting to you
I'm not a doctor
But I know that shot ain't good for you
When you believe fear
You believe pharmaceutical lies
I'm not a doctor
I'm just a commonsensical guy
I just don't want to live in fear with you
I say it's a cold
You do what you're told
I say... count me out!
I say you shouldn't go
Don't boost, it's a show
I say... count me out!
I say you're pretty slow
You'll say you didn't know
I say... count me out!
Catch flu, throat is dry
Get boost, and maybe die
I think you...can count me out!
I just don't want to live in fear (with you)
I just don't want to live in fear
I just don't want to live in fear (with you)
I just don't want to live in fear with you
I say it's a cold
You're dumb, you were sold
I say... count me out!
Catch flu, sick in bed
Get boosted, risk of death
I think you...can count me out!
Heart grew, wonder why
Now you will probably die
Countdown, and count me out!
I just don't want to live in fear (with you)
I just don't want to live in fear
I just don't want to live in fear (with you)
I just don't want to live in fear with you
