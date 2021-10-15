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Flu Being Primed To Hide 'Vaccine' Deaths - David Icke Dot Connector-Videocast
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232 views • October 15, 2021
Flu Being Primed To Hide 'Vaccine' Deaths - David Icke Dot Connector-Videocast
Cabal says FLU is BACK – but it never went away. Was rebranded to “covid 19” to scare dumb sheeple and now it is being used to hide kill shot deaths & serious side effects.
“Vaccines have always been used to make people sick/kill them. Some lucky ones get placebos and then believe they were protected from whatever they were told the vaccine was for and become Pro-Vax! All one need to do is look at the vaccines given now (72 vaccines before 18 years old!!!) and all the new diseases/sicknesses/permanently damaged people etc. in the USA inc. alone. BigPharma creates customers.......... NOT CURES! It has always been their business model. For every patient cured....... is a customer lost(unless they are DEAD which helps their depopulation agenda). Wake the F*&K UP!” - noodles2112
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yP1LHNQSVE8h/
Cabal says FLU is BACK – but it never went away. Was rebranded to “covid 19” to scare dumb sheeple and now it is being used to hide kill shot deaths & serious side effects.
“Vaccines have always been used to make people sick/kill them. Some lucky ones get placebos and then believe they were protected from whatever they were told the vaccine was for and become Pro-Vax! All one need to do is look at the vaccines given now (72 vaccines before 18 years old!!!) and all the new diseases/sicknesses/permanently damaged people etc. in the USA inc. alone. BigPharma creates customers.......... NOT CURES! It has always been their business model. For every patient cured....... is a customer lost(unless they are DEAD which helps their depopulation agenda). Wake the F*&K UP!” - noodles2112
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yP1LHNQSVE8h/
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