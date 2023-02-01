The Chronic Gals podcast is made of three canna-bosses from SW Washington state who have enjoyed smoking cannabis together for most of their adult lives.





Ashleen Aguilar and Rileigh Aguilar are sisters, and Melissa Janson is a longtime friend. They all became smoking buddies in the last few years before WA legalized adult-use cannabis.





Chronic Gals Podcast is a show to get stoned and have beautiful conversations about the nature of the universe and how to navigate through it.





In addition to the podcast, the Chronic Gals launched "Take Root Dispensary Training."





Take Root seeks to fill the training gap in the cannabis industry by providing dispensaries with cannabis education materials they can use to manage budtender training in-house.





With their flagship program, Root Knowledge: A Budtender’s Guide to Cannabis, Take Root offers adult-use marijuana store owners a 10-shift onboarding program that can turn any casual cannabis user into a connoisseur.





Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:55 - inspiration to start a podcast

04:08 - how to buy bud

07:50 - terpenes vs MSOs

11:06 - budtenders according to ChatGPT

13:30 - ways to inform budtenders via ChatGPT

16:39 - budtender recommendations

18:14 - best ways to educate people on cannabis?

23:26 - turnover VS education

25:37 - launching Root Knowledge

27:23 - outtro





Guests:

Rileigh Aguilar Co-Founder of Take Root Dispensary Training,

& Co-Hosts of The Chronic Gals podcast

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rileigh-aguilar-452937263/

Ashleen Aguilar, Co-Founder of Take Root Dispensary Training,

& Co-Hosts of The Chronic Gals podcast

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashleenaguilar/





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





