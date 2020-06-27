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Kanye West, Revival, & Prophecy
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24 views • June 27, 2020
One of the biggest trending topics this week was the release of the famous rapper, Kanye West’s new album, “Jesus is King,” and it has been sending shock waves through the Christian community. How should we, as the body of Christ, be responding to Kanye’s recent proclamation of faith? Is this genuine, or could it be a big publicity stunt? Should we celebrate, or hold our applause? Tune in as we dive into God’s word to find the answers.
Also, watch till the end as we share a prophetic word given recently concerning Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber, and what God might have planned for them.
Here is a link to the Prophecy: https://old.charismamag.com/blogs/prophetic-insight/42937-prophetic-dream-donald-trump-justin-bieber-and-kanye-west-to-be-god-s-wrecking-balls
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Also, watch till the end as we share a prophetic word given recently concerning Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber, and what God might have planned for them.
Here is a link to the Prophecy: https://old.charismamag.com/blogs/prophetic-insight/42937-prophetic-dream-donald-trump-justin-bieber-and-kanye-west-to-be-god-s-wrecking-balls
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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