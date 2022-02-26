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RED ALERT! Planet Earth on Verge of MASSIVE Nuclear War: Putin Calls Sanctions ‘Act of War,’ Vows to Respond With Force - FULL SHOW 2/25/22
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1392 views • February 26, 2022
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The West has raised the stakes by claiming ANY cyberattacks will trigger Article 5 of NATO, resulting in a full-scale war involving all NATO members! However, Putin is claiming the sanctions against Russia are an act of war! The entire crisis has escalated! Both sides are on the edge of launching a world war! Tune in NOW for bombshell insight on news you need to know!
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar With Insurance You Can Eat!
The West has raised the stakes by claiming ANY cyberattacks will trigger Article 5 of NATO, resulting in a full-scale war involving all NATO members! However, Putin is claiming the sanctions against Russia are an act of war! The entire crisis has escalated! Both sides are on the edge of launching a world war! Tune in NOW for bombshell insight on news you need to know!
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar With Insurance You Can Eat!
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