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Under the Wire speaks with Dr Robyn Chuter
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21 views • March 21, 2022
Robyn Chuter is a university-qualified health practitioner, with qualifications and accreditations in naturopathy, nutrition, counselling and Lifestyle Medicine. She has been in private clinical practice since 1995, and specialises in chronic, medically 'incurable' health problems such as IBS, CFS, migraine, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.
Robyn's in-depth analyses of all things COVID-19-related can be found at her Substack, https://robynchuter.substack.com/
Robyn's in-depth analyses of all things COVID-19-related can be found at her Substack, https://robynchuter.substack.com/
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