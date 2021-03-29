[Mar 29, 2021] Television Watching News Believer [Conspiracy Music Guru]

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Lyrics:
Because of you we're in this mess
Forever you will acquiesce
How you love to be decieved
Whatever they tell you, you’ll believe
Dead of sight and dead of mind
News believer you are blind
Break
Critical thinker you are not
Never independent thought
Boxed into your paradigm
Hypnotised with pantomime
Regurgitate all you hear
Spread you terror spread your fear
Chorus
Never your mind to be free
Never your eyes will ever see
Lick the boot of tyranny
Begging for your slavery
It's they who have remote control (spoken)
The tv stole your very soul
Tune in to the great deciever
Television watching news believer
Inject your poisons wear your mask
All they have to do is ask
Never questioning authority
Blindly following like sheep
Yes sir no sir three bags full
You television watching fool
Chorus
Solo
In their world forever locked
Into their world forever boxed
Reality you leave behind
A prisoner of your own mind
Forever you will be deceived
Never ever to be free
All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.
https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
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