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An Interview With Rabbi Shlomo Nachman
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14 views • December 06, 2020
Rabbi Shlomo Nachman sits down for an interview with us on December 1, 2020 to talk about his outspoken defense of life. Rabbi Nachman speaks freely about the abortion issue with us just as he does with his congregation in his online shul, BeitEmunah.org. Rabbi Nachman joined our board of directors in the fall of 2019 and has been an invaluable resource for rabbinical counseling for abortion minded Jewish women as well as Jewish women who suffer after abortion. The interview features Rabbi's insights regarding Judaism as a pro-life religion, the conflicts over the abortion issue between Jewish denominations, and the future of Jewish life and culture.
Rabbi Nachman's shul Beit Emunah.org welcomes all Jews who seek an authentic, friendly Judaism that affirms life. You are welcome whatever your level of observance or identification with a particular Jewish denomination, or whether you are a Jewish pro-life advocate, former abortion advocate, or suffer from an abortion experience or involvement with an abortion decision. Beit Emunah also welcomes interested non-Jews.
Contact Rabbi Nachman at [email protected].
Visit his shul at BeitEmunah.org or LearnEmunah.com
Jewish Pro-Life offers news, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
Rabbi Nachman's shul Beit Emunah.org welcomes all Jews who seek an authentic, friendly Judaism that affirms life. You are welcome whatever your level of observance or identification with a particular Jewish denomination, or whether you are a Jewish pro-life advocate, former abortion advocate, or suffer from an abortion experience or involvement with an abortion decision. Beit Emunah also welcomes interested non-Jews.
Contact Rabbi Nachman at [email protected].
Visit his shul at BeitEmunah.org or LearnEmunah.com
Jewish Pro-Life offers news, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
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