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GATES CAUGHT ADMITTING VACCINE CHANGES YOUR DNA - PILOTS / CONTROLLERS WALK OUT IN VACCINE PROTEST
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131 views • October 14, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. More videos about vaccinated pilots and the planes falling out of the sky:
A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plane Crash, Did Vaccine Cause Him To Lose Control?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35ZP3Z6EsxGJ/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
Vaccinated Pilot dies in during flight - Fat News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T124zdBKy2VK/
Airline Pilots stand up for Freedom! We must stand up also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NULmdptpYWm/
Media Blackout Of Possible Air Traffic Controllers Walkout over Vax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCBzBqXZvaUN/
1.8K Canceled Flights As Southwest Airlines Pilots & Employees Use Sick Days Leading Up To Deadline
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUBbPZyAPljN/
Car Crashes, plane crashes and pilots dying in flight. All from the vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i78dZuxCxdGX/
What's the Truth Behind Southwest Cancellations?
https://www.bitchute.com/v
If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
TV STAR SEVERELY INJURED AND PERMANENTLY DISABLED BY PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P6fDTFSUgGLY/
Real People. Real Stories. Real Reactions. It is mass murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBrV8FOwKlVp/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Anthony Fauci And his Husband. Mr. and Mr. Fauci? Look at him. Both hims.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ctfSZGW8eTwo/
The Military Exercise named "Dark Winter"...just another coincidence it would seem?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYR2Jsv8QZ9U/
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
Young man Collapses Just Outside Of The Genocide (Vaccination Center) Clinic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jByosXe5d5ls/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
Another video of a human animal Hybrid leaked? Part human and part???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YefGKpFtPTT3/
They discovered hundreds of abducted children on a "cargo" plane en route to Spain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RFnnegA3flRE/
ATTACKING DEMONIC STRONGHOLDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8PCIJWKEyNKZ/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plane Crash, Did Vaccine Cause Him To Lose Control?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35ZP3Z6EsxGJ/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
Vaccinated Pilot dies in during flight - Fat News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T124zdBKy2VK/
Airline Pilots stand up for Freedom! We must stand up also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NULmdptpYWm/
Media Blackout Of Possible Air Traffic Controllers Walkout over Vax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCBzBqXZvaUN/
1.8K Canceled Flights As Southwest Airlines Pilots & Employees Use Sick Days Leading Up To Deadline
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUBbPZyAPljN/
Car Crashes, plane crashes and pilots dying in flight. All from the vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i78dZuxCxdGX/
What's the Truth Behind Southwest Cancellations?
https://www.bitchute.com/v
If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
TV STAR SEVERELY INJURED AND PERMANENTLY DISABLED BY PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P6fDTFSUgGLY/
Real People. Real Stories. Real Reactions. It is mass murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBrV8FOwKlVp/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Anthony Fauci And his Husband. Mr. and Mr. Fauci? Look at him. Both hims.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ctfSZGW8eTwo/
The Military Exercise named "Dark Winter"...just another coincidence it would seem?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYR2Jsv8QZ9U/
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
Young man Collapses Just Outside Of The Genocide (Vaccination Center) Clinic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jByosXe5d5ls/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
Another video of a human animal Hybrid leaked? Part human and part???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YefGKpFtPTT3/
They discovered hundreds of abducted children on a "cargo" plane en route to Spain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RFnnegA3flRE/
ATTACKING DEMONIC STRONGHOLDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8PCIJWKEyNKZ/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
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