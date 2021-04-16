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The Truth About 'White Boy Summer'
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81 views • April 16, 2021
Chet Hanks’ ‘White Boy Summer’ meme, which is essentially just a silly marketing ploy, is causing concern amongst leftists, many of whom are now claiming that the entire thing is a racist dog whistle that will embolden white supremacists.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60777da46dd57723d5eb91d2
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60777da46dd57723d5eb91d2
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