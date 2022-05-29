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MARK OF THE BEAST
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575 views • May 29, 2022
The next phase is surveillance going under our skin. Yuval Noah Harari is the lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, the author of The Great Reset and founder of The World Economic Forum. Will you accept the mark?
Darrin McBreen https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/darrin-mcbreen
Darrin McBreen https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/darrin-mcbreen
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