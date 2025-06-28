Skippy Podesta, Trevor Moore, Senate Parliamentarian-ette, Leonarda Joni, Chi Rho, Prepping, Hollywood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-06-27 #199
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #199: 27 June 2025
Topic list:
* “Jesuit seminarian” John “Skippy” Podesta: “Jesuit” vs. “jesuit”.
* Revisiting Trevor Moore—there is even more to the “Pope Rap”!
* The media’s anti-gun agenda behind the Michigan church shooting.
* The Senate “Parlieamentarian(ette)” and the vicious Jesuit tactic for preserving 2nd Amendment restrictions.
* What agenda did Leonarda Joni miss?
* Harry Sisson (b. 27 September in Singapore) is happy to be Priest-bait for the Democrats.
* QUICK ASIDE: Johnny’s intense pet-peeve against “classic actors”.
* What is the “Chi Rho” and what does it REALLY represent?
* The unbelievable far-Left bias of the “Minnesota Star-Tribune” in its promoting of Tampon Tim in his run for Governor.
* Johnny found his firearm basics vid from 2012: more on Christian prepping.
* Instead of running for his life, Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo is losing the Demonrat run-off for NYC Mayor to a Muslim.
* Johnny’s advice on “social networking”.
* Mr. Alex with a follow-up on the “substack” CATHOLIC frauds of “alternative health”.
* Dorothy “Acharya S.” Murdoch who “debunked” Jesus Christ and died on Christmas 2015 at 55.
* Sequels verses commemoratives: what Johnny despises verses what Johnny digs.
* A shocking revelation discovered live about John Ritter.
* Jake the Squirrel closes us out with every Mexican song...EVER.
_____________________
