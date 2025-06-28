Skippy Podesta, Trevor Moore, Senate Parliamentarian-ette, Leonarda Joni, Chi Rho, Prepping, Hollywood

SR 2025-06-27 #199

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #199: 27 June 2025

Topic list:

* “Jesuit seminarian” John “Skippy” Podesta: “Jesuit” vs. “jesuit”.

* Revisiting Trevor Moore—there is even more to the “Pope Rap”!

* The media’s anti-gun agenda behind the Michigan church shooting.

* The Senate “Parlieamentarian(ette)” and the vicious Jesuit tactic for preserving 2nd Amendment restrictions.

* What agenda did Leonarda Joni miss?

* Harry Sisson (b. 27 September in Singapore) is happy to be Priest-bait for the Democrats.

* QUICK ASIDE: Johnny’s intense pet-peeve against “classic actors”.

* What is the “Chi Rho” and what does it REALLY represent?

* The unbelievable far-Left bias of the “Minnesota Star-Tribune” in its promoting of Tampon Tim in his run for Governor.

* Johnny found his firearm basics vid from 2012: more on Christian prepping.

* Instead of running for his life, Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo is losing the Demonrat run-off for NYC Mayor to a Muslim.

* Johnny’s advice on “social networking”.

* Mr. Alex with a follow-up on the “substack” CATHOLIC frauds of “alternative health”.

* Dorothy “Acharya S.” Murdoch who “debunked” Jesus Christ and died on Christmas 2015 at 55.

* Sequels verses commemoratives: what Johnny despises verses what Johnny digs.

* A shocking revelation discovered live about John Ritter.

* Jake the Squirrel closes us out with every Mexican song...EVER.

