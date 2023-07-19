Create New Account
MASSIVE 4 ALARM FIRE PORTLAND*OIL WELL EXPLOSION N.DAKOTA*MALERIA SPRAYING*PFIZER WAREHOUSE WRECKED*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://twitter.com/WayneTechSPFX/status/1681680362844348416 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12177943/Marine-vet-breaks-14-year-silence-make-astonishing-claim-six-man-unit-saw-UFO.html https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1681420281305284608 https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcano-activity/news/216222/Volcanic-activity-worldwide-18-Jul-2023-Santiaguito-volcano-Fuego-Semeru-Lokon-Empung-Reykjanes.html https://twitter.com/RoyalIntel_/status/1681471486647844865 https://freebeacon.com/energy/not-just-gas-stoves-biden-admin-rule-would-outlaw-nearly-all-portable-gas-generators/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-defense-ministry-all-ships-sailing-to-ukrainian-ports-to-be-considered-military-targets/ar-AA1e5xnb https://news.yahoo.com/ukraine-situation-report-pentagon-promises-003346892.html https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/over-740-people-given-real-prison-sentences-for-recent-riots-in-france-1111986960.html https://twitter.com/clovis1931/status/1681759725334183937 https://twitter.com/toastiii/status/1681333797109878785 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1681752936626388993 https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1681457293299449863 https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1681734824610897922 https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1681375360787546138

russiavaccinechinawarww3invasionfireplaguefaminepestilencered dawncrop losssecret experimentsbiological warfareevolutionary energy artseeartscovidmarlaria

