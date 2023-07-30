Create New Account
If I Were the Deep State...
Thomas Smith
If I were the Deep State, what would I do???

You know what's even more sad than the truth in this video? The sheeple who close their eyes and believe all the BS the Deep State pushes in their controlled mainstream media...

The War On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023

Keywords
trumpcensorshipfalse flagpedophiliadeep statecorrupt judgesdestroy americarigged electionsfraudulent electionbiden puppetdemon democratsukraine naziscorrupt damen are women

