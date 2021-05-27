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Gravitas: Genetically modified mosquitoes arrive in Florida
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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154 views • May 27, 2021
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WION

Genetically engineered mosquitoes have arrived in U.S. 20 million 'modified mosquitoes' will be released in Florida to help prevent Dengue. But, Florida residents fear a 'mosquito apocalypse'

#Gravitas #GeneticallyModifiedMosquitoes #WION

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