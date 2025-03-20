President Trump Fried Libs' Brains

Dems hate DJT so much that they need to take down Elon Musk and everything he has created.

They are now the pro-violence, pro-fraud, anti-electric car party.

They’re fighting to keep migrant rapists in our country — and praying for a stock market crash.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 March 2025)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1902532994335670753