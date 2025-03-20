President Trump Fried Libs' Brains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems hate DJT so much that they need to take down Elon Musk and everything he has created.
They are now the pro-violence, pro-fraud, anti-electric car party.
They’re fighting to keep migrant rapists in our country — and praying for a stock market crash.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 March 2025)