Self-assembling micro-structures in the vaccine, found by Dr. David Nixon

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The full 1:20 hour video, posted on Oct 25, 2022, with pictures of
images and videos of what they have found in the COVID-19 vaccine vials
is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1puxz8-irrefutable-proof-of-self-assembly-structures-in-c19-shots-structures-assem.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News