Cannabis Jimmy is pleased to showcase one of the biggest Traitors to our Country - featured is Hillabeast saying Deplorables- Maga Trump Suporters 80 mil strong need to be put in re education camps

I can not believe this actually came out of her mouth. Where is Slick Willie ? Our banging young girls while Hillabeast stays home with her Dildoe ?
By the way, I have just listed for sale our Nature Lodge - 5 bedroom 5 bath estate home in Medellin Colombia. If anyone would like a sales package, please send me an e mail: [email protected]
Thank you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.