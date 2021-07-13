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Maid Finds Cache Of Weapons - Did She Stop Next FBI False Flag Shooting? Probably
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470 views • July 13, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Denver maid prevents false flag shooting - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hotel-maid-prevents-potential-las-vegas-style-mass-shooting-ahead-star-game-fbi-says-no-link-terrorism/
Capitol police opened doors and let people in, stop the charade - https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/status/1347596278583197698
Door knocking script, these people are stupid - https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script - Watch out for false flag attacks
DHS coming for the unvaxxed - https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-training-program-outlines-how-to-enforce-mass-public-quarantines-against-unvaccinated/
Whacko chinese quack says life should be hard for unvaxxed - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/11/cnn-chinese-propagandist-demands-life-needs-to-be-hard-for-unvaccinated/
Israel set for third shot - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/coronavirus-in-israel-immunocompromised-can-get-jab-today-health-min-673464
Coming to US soon, Pfizer meets with feds - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/pfizer-to-discuss-covid-19-vaccine-booster-with-us-officials
Here is why I don't trust crypto - https://realtimebit.com/another-binance-smart-chain-project-suffers-an-attack/
DOJ lies about lego set - https://www.dailywire.com/news/botched-more-embarrassing-details-emerge-in-fbis-snag-of-rioter-with-lego-set
Arizona candidate Mark Kelly being exposed - https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-democrat-senate-candidate-mark-kellys-yearbook-shows-him-dressed-as-hitler/
Rainbow dildo butt monkey wants kids to read - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/07/11/watch-rainbow-monkey-dildo-story-hour-at-london-library/
Piece of shit mom lets son throw flag on ground - https://resistthemainstream.org/video-kids-reaction-to-flag-goes-viral-as-patriotic-symbols-come-under-attack/?utm_source=worldawakening&;utm_medium=worldawakening&utm_campaign=worldawakening
Rural Americans head out in search of photo copier - https://twitter.com/Denlesks/status/1414246159317676036
Self driving cars having problems - https://twitter.com/TESLAcharts/status/1414184919799062534
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414671641779470338
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Denver maid prevents false flag shooting - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hotel-maid-prevents-potential-las-vegas-style-mass-shooting-ahead-star-game-fbi-says-no-link-terrorism/
Capitol police opened doors and let people in, stop the charade - https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/status/1347596278583197698
Door knocking script, these people are stupid - https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script - Watch out for false flag attacks
DHS coming for the unvaxxed - https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-training-program-outlines-how-to-enforce-mass-public-quarantines-against-unvaccinated/
Whacko chinese quack says life should be hard for unvaxxed - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/11/cnn-chinese-propagandist-demands-life-needs-to-be-hard-for-unvaccinated/
Israel set for third shot - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/coronavirus-in-israel-immunocompromised-can-get-jab-today-health-min-673464
Coming to US soon, Pfizer meets with feds - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/pfizer-to-discuss-covid-19-vaccine-booster-with-us-officials
Here is why I don't trust crypto - https://realtimebit.com/another-binance-smart-chain-project-suffers-an-attack/
DOJ lies about lego set - https://www.dailywire.com/news/botched-more-embarrassing-details-emerge-in-fbis-snag-of-rioter-with-lego-set
Arizona candidate Mark Kelly being exposed - https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-democrat-senate-candidate-mark-kellys-yearbook-shows-him-dressed-as-hitler/
Rainbow dildo butt monkey wants kids to read - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/07/11/watch-rainbow-monkey-dildo-story-hour-at-london-library/
Piece of shit mom lets son throw flag on ground - https://resistthemainstream.org/video-kids-reaction-to-flag-goes-viral-as-patriotic-symbols-come-under-attack/?utm_source=worldawakening&;utm_medium=worldawakening&utm_campaign=worldawakening
Rural Americans head out in search of photo copier - https://twitter.com/Denlesks/status/1414246159317676036
Self driving cars having problems - https://twitter.com/TESLAcharts/status/1414184919799062534
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414671641779470338
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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