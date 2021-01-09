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Escape From Cuomo - Bill A416
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73 views • January 09, 2021
Escape From New York is no longer a movie! Gov. Cuomo is seeking to consolidate all power under him and Bill A416 will help him detain and unlawfully hold those he deems to be a public health threat. If you want more tyranny and oppression in life, be sure to keep voting blue! Its the new communism, you know?
#EscapeFromNewYork #EscapeFromCuomo
#EscapeFromNewYork #EscapeFromCuomo
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