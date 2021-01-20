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Big Brother STOPS When you Grow; End the Encroaching Nanny State
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30 views • January 20, 2021
Expand Your Circle of Comfort to Stop Big Brother + Socialist Mommy in Their Tracks. When Brett Weinstein, formerly of Evergreen states on his DarkHorse Podcast that that people applaud the government for closing down beaches because if you swam in the water there would be no lifeguards on duty. The nanny state cometh, and the socialists are using the pandemic as an excuse to install BIG BROTHER, ala George Orwell's 1984 book, to manage our every movement and take care of our every need.
#nannyState #bretWeinstein #socialism
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#nannyState #bretWeinstein #socialism
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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