The Reality of Iran and the Impact of Sanctions, an interview with Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen explains how sanctions and collective punishment weaken societies while strengthening hardliners, making change harder, not easier. He challenges Western narratives about Iran, highlights its political complexity, and credits regional forces in defeating ISIS.
#IranSanctions #Geopolitics #ForeignPolicy #MiddleEast #WorldAffairs
