The Left Hates Bannon and Democrats Put People They Hate in Jail

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton react to Steve Bannon’s 4-month sentencing for a crime that hasn’t been charged in 40 years. This is what the left does. They try and destroy everyone they hate.
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