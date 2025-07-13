RT News - July 13 2025 2PM GMT

July 13, 2025

rt.com





Berlin risks expanding the Ukraine conflict into Western Europe by supplying Kiev with long-range missiles. That's the warning from the leader of a major German political party. Israeli soldiers reportedly kill 31 Palestinians gathering near an aid distribution centre. The Gazan Health Ministry also reports dozens more deaths from IDF airstrikes on Saturday. And... No thanks, Mr Trump: Nigeria stands up to Washington's pressure refusing to allow US-deported criminals to be granted asylum in Africa's most populated nation.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515