What Is Prayer? | How Should I Pray?
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 20 hours ago |

Ever feel like prayer is one-sided? It might have to do with the language we're using when we try to talk with the Divine. There is a way to learn the language of God by spending time in and practicing using His very words.

