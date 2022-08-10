August Daily Preserving Challenge | Wk 1 | Fermenting, Dehydrating, Freezing

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Excited to kick off my month of preserving something daily and join in with everyone doing the annual August #everybitcountschallenge by Three Rivers Homestead. 😃
I prefer to keep my food raw so the methods of preservation I’ll be using this month are Freezing, Dehydrating (low heat) and Fermenting. I also focus on No Waste so I intentionally work on eating all leftovers, using a food scraps bucket and sharing with our dogs that LOVE veggies. (We don’t have chickens....yet)