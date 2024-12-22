The memory of the captive martyr Nasser Abu Hamid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the prisoner, Nasser Abu Hamid, his family still appeals to the whole world to the life of her son's body in the wealth of the land that spent his life and his departure in captivity for her, according to his patient mother, despite all the pain and challenges that the family faced. Interview: Mother of the martyr Nasser Abu Ahid
Reporting: Momen. somrain
Filmed: 20/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video