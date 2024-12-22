BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The memory of the captive martyr Nasser Abu Hamid
On the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the prisoner, Nasser Abu Hamid, his family still appeals to the whole world to the life of her son's body in the wealth of the land that spent his life and his departure in captivity for her, according to his patient mother, despite all the pain and challenges that the family faced.  Interview: Mother of the martyr Nasser Abu Ahid

Reporting: Momen. somrain

Filmed: 20/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

gaza lebanon west bank ramalla al aqsa floud
